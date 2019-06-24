State police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Mass. Ave. Connector

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector at Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.

The ramp to Mass. Ave. from Interstate 93 southbound at exit 18 and the ramp from Frontage Road to Mass. Ave. has been closed.

Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.

