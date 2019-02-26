State police investigating fatal rollover crash in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Route 195 westbound in Somerset.
Troopers responding to a single-vehicle rollover about 6:40 a.m. declared the driver dead at the scene, according to state police.
The left lane on the westbound side of the highway remains closed while the cause of the crash is investigated.
No additional information was immediately available.
