State police investigating fatal rollover crash in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Route 195 westbound in Somerset.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle rollover about 6:40 a.m. declared the driver dead at the scene, according to state police.

The left lane on the westbound side of the highway remains closed while the cause of the crash is investigated.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Rte 195 W/B in #Somerset, LL remains closed due to crash @ 6:40 a.m. This was a single-vehicle, rollover crash in which the operator and sole occupant was determined to be deceased at the scene. Further details will be released as they become available. https://t.co/dr106Ta9jR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)