FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly rollover crash on I-95 southbound on Foxboro on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at Mile Marker 14 found a person who had been ejected suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The injured person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

