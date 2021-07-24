WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 95 on the Westwood/Dedham line early Saturday morning that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 near Exit 27 around 4:30 a.m. found a Toyota RAV4 upside down in a flooded gully on the infield between the roadway and the ramp, resting in several feet of water. They entered the water and forced entry into the vehicle.

One male passenger was med flighted to a Boston hospital and the male driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The condition of the driver is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At about 4:30 a.m., Westwood Fire responded to a rollover on Rte. 95. The vehicle landed upside down in a retention pond. Firefighters entered the water & forced entry into the vehicle. One patient was Medflighted to a Boston hospital & a 2nd patient was transported by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/bnimLYiS0y — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) July 24, 2021

