State police investigating fatal Somerset crash

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 66-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon when a pickup truck he was working to repair on the side of Route 195 eastbound in Somerset got rear-ended by another driver, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash about 12:15 determined that the man was standing in front of his broken down 1996 Dodge Ram pickup when it was rear-ended by a Honda Accord driven by a 60-year-old Swansea woman, causing the pickup into the man and down into a ditch on the right side of the road.

Both were taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where the man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by troopers from the Dartmouth Barracks, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

