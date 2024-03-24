BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle taxi crash in Boston late Saturday night that left a driver dead and a passenger hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash off Soldier’s Field Road around 10:30 p.m. found a Toyota Camry operating as a taxi that had been traveling westbound went it off the road and hit a tree near the Weeks Footbridge, according to state police.

The driver, a 68-year-old Lynn man, was pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. His name has not been released.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Cambridge woman, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. She was being driven home from Logan Airport.

The facts and circumstances of the crash, including what caused the operator to veer off the road, remain under investigation by the State Police-Boston Barracks, State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, State Police Troop H Detective Unit, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)