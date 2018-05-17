State police investigating fatal Templeton crash

TEMPLETON, MA (WHDH) — State police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Templeton Thursday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 2 westbound about 6:40 p.m. found a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup against the Otter River Road bridge.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver left the right side of the roadway before slamming into the bridge.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)