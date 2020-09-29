State police investigating fiery Raynham crash that left driver critically injured

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fiery crash in Raynham on Tuesday that left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 138 and Interstate 495 around 8:45 a.m. found a sedan that had struck both a traffic light and a utility pole and caught on fire, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

First responders found the driver lying in the roadway and took them to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with life-threatening injuries.

The burning vehicle was extinguished by Raynham firefighters.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

