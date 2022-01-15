WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police are investigating a fiery car crash that resulted in serious injuries on Interstate 95 in Waltham early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 42.8 in Waltham found a vehicle engulfed in flames, according to state police.

The left three lanes of the northbound side of the highway are currently shut down, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic: Troopers from SP Concord on scene with a vehicle rollover with serious injuries on 95 NB in Waltham at the 42.8 Mile Marker. Vehicle is on fire. The left 3 lanes are taken. Waltham Fire, EMS, and @MassDOT are on scene. More updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2022

