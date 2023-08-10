BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in South Boston early Thursday morning that left a man with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Columbia Road at the Exit 14 ramp from Route 93 north in South Boston found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to state police. The driver of the vehicle that hit him fled the scene.

The man was transported to Boston Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.

The crash is under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police-South Boston Barracks, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No additional information was immediately available.

