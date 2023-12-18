Massachusetts State Police responded to multiple bomb threats made to Jewish synagogues and affiliated facilities.

The threats were received via emails sent on Sunday, Dec. 17, and authorities said they appeared to have been sent from the same email address.

Authorities said these are just some of hundreds of similar threats received by Jewish institutions and organizations over the weekend.

“Thus far today the State Police Bomb Squad has responded to three synagogues and a Jewish community center in Framingham, a Jewish cultural center in Tisbury, and a Jewish synagogue in Florence,” State Police said in a statement. “The Bomb Squad also conducted sweeps of a synagogue in Natick in advance of a planned event there Sunday afternoon.”

No explosives or hazards were located at any site.

The State Police Anti-Terrorism Unit is assisting the investigation into the source of the threats.

