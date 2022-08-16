UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Accident reconstruction teams have been working in Uxbridge, investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser over the weekend.

Uxbridge Police told 7NEWS it was around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when an on-duty officer became “involved in a pedestrian accident” on E. Hartford Avenue.

Both the police department and Worcester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the victim was hospitalized, with the DA’s office adding they were still in the hospital as of Monday night.

Details on the victim’s condition or what led up to the accident have not been released.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, with Massachusetts State Police assisting.

