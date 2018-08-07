BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a possible sexual assault that occurred at Carson Beach in South Boston Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the beach around 6:10 a.m. learned the alleged assault happened near a bathhouse, a state police spokesperson said.

Paramedics transported the victim to Boston Medical Center.

State police believe the suspect fled the area prior to the report.

No additional details were immediately available.

