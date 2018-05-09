State police investigating report of woman walking into woods with ‘lifeless child’

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report of a woman seen walking into a wooded area in Mansfield with a “lifeless child,” officials said.

An airwing is over the scene and K-9 teams are focusing their search on Interstate 495 south near exits 10 and 11.

Video from Sky7 showed troopers standing along the highway. Traffic is backed up in the area and moving slowly.

No additional details were immediately available.

