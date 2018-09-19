BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a reported sexual assault near the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brimfield Wednesday morning.

A woman walking out of the woods along the Mass. Pike flagged down a passing tractor-trailer and reported that she had been sexually assaulted around 5:20 a.m., state police said.

Troopers and EMTs responding to the scene transported the woman to Wing Hospital in Palmer.

No further information is being released at this time.

