State police investigating Richmond crash that left 1 dead, 1 injured

RICHMOND, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Richmond on Wednesday that left an elderly man dead and another person hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 41 about 4:20 p.m. found a collision between a 2007 Subaru Forester and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, according to state police.

A 78-year-old Richmond woman who was driving the Forrester was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, her passenger, an 84-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

