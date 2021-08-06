BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a road rage incident that left the window of a taxi shattered on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on Thursday evening.

A taxi and another vehicle were traveling in proximity to each other on the Pike westbound prior to the Allston-Brighton exit around 6:20 p.m. when a verbal confrontation broke out between the occupants that involved obscene gestures, according to state police.

Following that, a right-side window of the taxi was reportedly shattered.

The taxi driver, identified as a 61-year-old Hyde Park man, and his male passenger described the other vehicle involved and said that it had continued west on the Pike, state police said.

Authorities broadcast that description to area police agencies and a shot time later, Westboro police officers observed and stopped the suspect vehicle on Route 9 in their town.

The driver, a 32-year-old Grafton man, was detained prior to troopers responding to the location of the stop so they could question the driver and examine his vehicle.

The driver was cooperative and had a license to carry a firearm but did not have a gun on him or in the vehicle when stopped, state police said.

Troopers also searched the Pike and the taxi for ballistics evidence but reportedly found no evidence of shots fired.

The processing of the taxi for any evidence is continuing Friday.

No one has been charged in connection with this incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)