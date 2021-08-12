BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police launched an investigation into a rollover crash in Brockton on Thursday morning.
One vehicle could be seen rolled over onto its side on the Route 24 southbound Exit 33A off-ramp.
Crews temporarily shut down the exit to Route 27, causing minor traffic delays.
No additional information has been released.
