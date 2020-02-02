State police investigating rollover crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police were on the scene of a rollover crash on Saturday night in Mansfield.

Troopers responding to the crash at the Route 95 overpass on Route 495 northbound found the damaged vehicle, according to a post from the state police Twitter account.

The left two lanes were closed just over an hour for clean up and investigation, state police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

