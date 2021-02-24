TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police launched an investigation into a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway before 7 a.m. found a car on its roof just off the roadway.

No additional information has been released.

