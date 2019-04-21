WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash that killed a Wrentham woman in Walpole early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to Route 95 northbound at mile marker 20.4 around 3 a.m. found a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Sara F. Kaufman, 44, drove off the left side of the highway and struck the beginning section of a guardrail before rolling over, state police said.

Kaufman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

