WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash with at least one potential fatality in Walpole early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to Route 95 northbound around 3 a.m. found a heavily damaged car, along with a guardrail that sustained extensive damage.

The amount of people involved in the rollover and the extent of their injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

