SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Vermont man Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 on foot from Burger King near the Essex Street exit when he was struck in the left lane by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.

Vasquez suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mass. General, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation suggests that he was crossing the highway to meet his girlfriend when he was hit.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with troopers. No charges have been filed pending the investigation’s outcome.

