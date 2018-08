State troopers on the scene of a serious injury crash in Gardner. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Gardner.

The crash, which occurred just east of Exit 23 on Route 2 eastbound, prompted the closure of the right travel lane.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Serious injury crash, motorcycle vs. pickup. Rte 2 EB in #Gardner, just east of x.23. Right lane is closed. pic.twitter.com/x5q0tPjPWk — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 23, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)