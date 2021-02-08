State police investigating serious injury crash on Route 495 in Marlboro

MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash on Route 495 in Marlboro involving two commercial vehicles.

The crash, which resulted in serious injury, occurred on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 23C.

No additional information was immediately released.

Troopers on-scene, crash between 2 commercial vehicles, Rt. 495 south near Exit 23C, Marlborough. Serious injury. Investigation underway. More info will be released when available and appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 8, 2021

