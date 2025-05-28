BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a sexual assault reported at a park in Boston Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 9:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to the incident at Paul Revere Park, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police spoke with the victim and obtained a description of the suspect, police said. In addition to state police, Boston police and EMS arrived to assist.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Boston Barracks at 617-727-6780.

