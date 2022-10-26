WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating two separate reported incidents at Waltham’s Riverwalk: a September rape and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, though it’s unclear at this time if those incidents are connected.

According to State Police, on Sept. 14, a juvenile female reported that she and a group of friends were walking near the Elm Street entrance to the park and she was eventually alone. At this time, she was grabbed from behind, pushed against a tree, raped and indecently assaulted. She said she did not turn around to look at her assailant. The victim said the assault ended when the assailant thought he heard someone approaching and left.

The assailant did not say anything, but the victim thought she heard him get on a bike and ride away after the assault.

On Oct. 20, a 37-year-old woman reported that she was running on the Riverwalk bike path near Prospect and Crescent streets when she was approached from behind by a man who touched her inappropriately twice. The assailant was riding a bike and didn’t say anything during the assault. The woman ran off without confronting the assailant.

This victim described the man as either white or Hispanic, of average height and build and possibly in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing an orange hoodie.

Both investigations are ongoing. Police said visitors to the Riverwalk should be aware of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas, carry a cell phone and call 911 immediately if they feel threatened or see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Troop H Detectives at 617-740-7544.

State Police have increased visibility in the area, which is part of the Charles River Reservation.

Waltham Police said they’re aware of the incidents, but that the park is maintained by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The agency has also increased patrols in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)