State police investigating shooting between vehicles on Route 291 in Springfield

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles on Route 291 in Springfield on Saturday.

Troopers believe the shooting occurred on the westbound side of the highway around 5 p.m.

The two vehicles involving in the shooting have not been located.

Ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

