BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Bridgeport police officer shot and wounded a person Tuesday night while working with a federal and local law enforcement task force, authorities said.

State police said Wednesday that the person was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Officials did not immediately release other details of the shooting including the circumstances, the names of the officer and person who was shot and whether the person faces criminal charges.

State police said the officer shot the person shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Main and Catherine streets.

The officer was working with the FBI’s Safe Streets task force, which includes federal, state and local law enforcement authorities.

Stamford State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek is overseeing a state police investigation of the shooting, state police said in a statement.

