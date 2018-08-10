State police investigating shots fired at vehicle on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State [police are investigating after shots were fired at a truck on the highway Thursday afternoon.

Steven Hurlburt, 55, was driving down Route 3 in Plymouth about 2 p.m. when the windshield on his truck was shot by two bullets, according to state police.

“On the inside of the car it sounded extraordinarily loud,” Hurlburt said. “It was just a ‘pop pop’ and I couldn’t really tell what it was. It was like something exploded.”

Troopers say they searched the area but couldn’t find anything.

It is not known what type of weapon caused the damage.

Hurlburt was not hurt.

