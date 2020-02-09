State police investigating shots fired on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating gunshots that struck a van in Randolph Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a person firing a gun out of a dark-colored pickup truck traveling northbound on Route 24 at 3 p.m. did not find the truck, police said. A short time later, a man reported to police that something had broken the rear window of his Toyota Sienna and officers determined it had been struck by gunfire, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone who was in the area of Randolph, Stoughton and Brockton Saturday and saw a dark-colored pickup truck is asked to call state police at 617-740-7812.

