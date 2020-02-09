State police investigating shots fired on Route 24 in Randolph

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a report of a driver firing gunshots into another vehicle on Route 24 in Randolph on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a person firing a gun out of a dark-colored pickup truck traveling northbound around 3 p.m. did not find the truck, police said. A short time later, a man reported to police that something had broken the rear window of his Toyota Sienna and officers determined it had been struck by gunfire.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone who was in the area of Randolph, Stoughton and Brockton Saturday and saw a dark-colored pickup truck is asked to call state police at 617-740-7812.

