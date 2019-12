WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a trooper’s cruiser rolling over in Wareham Sunday evening.

The cruiser rolled over on Route 25 westbound, police said.

The trooper radioed the crash in himself and was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

