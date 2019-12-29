State police investigating violent Pembroke crash

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash Sunday morning in Pembroke.

The crash at Route 139 at Oak Street prompted the closure of the roadway so that state police could investigate the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Rte 139 @ Oak St in #Pembroke remains closed. While originally reported as a fatal crash, it has been determined not to be a fatal at this time. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/1QLG4uQ6BV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2019

#MAtraffic Rte 139 @ Oak St in #Pembroke closed due to #fatal crash invest. Detours in place. MSP collision analysis, photo, Trooper’s assigned to the @PlymouthCtyDAO and Troop D personnel assisting @PembrokePolice with investigation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2019

this is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)