State police investigating violent two-vehicle crash in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent two-vehicle crash in Pembroke.
The crash at Route 139 at Oak Street on Sunday morning prompted the closure of the roadway so that state police could investigate the cause of the crash.
Images from the scene showed a crumpled pickup truck and a badly damaged hatchback vehicle.
No additional information was immediately available.
this is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)