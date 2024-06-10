DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police Det. Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returned to the witness stand in Norfolk Superior Court Monday as the Karen Read murder trial resumed following revelations last week about “mirrored” surveillance video.

Bukhenik started testifying on Wednesday of last week and initially answered questions about video of Karen Read’s car at Canton police headquarters after her boyfriend, John O’Keefe died on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

The prosecution inferred the video was showing the passenger’s side of the Lexus SUV.

But the defense on Thursday revealed the video was actually inverted, showing the driver’s side.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

Prosecutors have highlighted damage to one of Read’s tail lights after O’Keefe died, suggesting the tail light broke when Read allegedly hit O’Keefe. But as cross examination continued Thursday, Read’s defense team grilled Bukhenik about a video showing Read’s car tapping O’Keefe’s vehicle as she backed out of his garage.

Read’s lawyers said her right tail light was cracked when she hit O’Keefe’s car. Her lawyers suggested State Police Trooper Proctor later shattered the plastic, saying the inverted video from Canton police headquarters shows Proctor standing near the light.

Judge hears arguments over effort to block defense expert’s testimony

Before jurors entered the courtroom in Dedham Monday, Judge Beverly Cannone heard arguments over a motion from the prosecution to block testimony from emergency room doctor Marie Russell.

The prosecution said Russell’s testimony should be excluded because the defense gave late notice to prosecutors, among other reasons.

The prosecution filed its motion on Thursday.

On Monday, defense attorney David Yannetti appeared angry while discussing the motion. He said the state’s claims were “outrageous,” adding “they are lying.”

Yannetti said his integrity had been attacked and he needed to defend himself and his client.

Cannone asked Yannetti to keep his comments on point.

Yannetti said Russell is a pathologist who has emergency room experience dealing with dog bites and claw scratches.

Cannone said she wants to have a voir dire session to investigate questions about the defense witnesses more fully.

Done without the jury present, the voir dire question and answer session with witnesses is expected to take roughly two hours.

While she said she wants to conduct voir dire questioning, Cannone said she is now concerned about a previous statement to the jury that they will have the case by the end of the month.

Bukhenik continues cross examination

Bukhenik faced more cross examination beginning near 9:15 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

