DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police Det. Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik returned to the witness stand Thursday after an intense day of testimony in the Karen Read murder trial Wednesday.

Bukhenik, who served as one of the primary investigators in the Read case recalled interviewing Read at her father’s home just hours after John O’Keefe’s body was found on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

He later displayed the clothing O’Keefe wore when he died, prompting emotional responses from some in the courtroom. O’Keefe’s mother had to leave the courtroom. His sister-in-law was seen crying.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

O’Keefe was dating Read when he died.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death during a party inside the Albert home.

While on the stand on Wednesday, Bukhenik said Read told him she and O’Keefe had got into a fight about what she fed his niece and nephew for breakfast on Jan. 28, the morning before O’Keefe died.

The pair later went to a local bar where video showed them getting along well. Bukhenik said Read drank heavily, having a total of nine drinks that night.

After bar-hopping, Read and O’Keefe traveled to the Albert home.

Bukhenik said Read told him she dropped O’Keefe off at the party at the Alberts’ house but did not see O’Keefe go inside. Bukhenik said Read told investigators she made a three point turn and left the scene.

Prosecutors presented video showing Read’s car after O’Keefe died and Bukhenik testified there was visible damage on her right rear tail light.

Prosecutors also showed video from earlier on the morning of Jan. 29 when Read backed her car out of a garage at O’Keefe’s home and appeared to have hit O’Keefe’s vehicle in the area of her right rear tail light.

The defense insists Read’s tail light broke when she hit O’Keefe’s car, rather than when she allegedly hit O’Keefe.

But Bukhenik testified he saw no damage to O’Keefe’s car and no evidence of shattered plastic on the ground in the garage.

Yuriy Bukhenik resumes testimony

Court proceedings resumed near 9 a.m. Thursday.

After a lengthy sidebar, Bukhenik faced new questioning beginning near 9:15 a.m.

