BOSTON (WHDH) - State police deployed extra patrols on New Year’s Eve in Massachusetts, leading to 137 citations and four arrests.

Despite the ongoing curfew due to the coronavirus pandemic, state police say they realized there were still many opportunities for drivers to consume alcohol at private gatherings.

Among the 137 citations issued for unsafe driving offenses, 66 of those were speeding tickets, according to state police.

Criminal summons were also issued to three motorists and a total of four arrests were made.

“As can often be the case, the night became eventful in other ways as well,” state police said in a Facebook post.

Patrols from Troops B and C responded to Springfield to assist a trooper who had been shot.

Christopher Gardner, 31, of the Springfield area, has been arrested in connection with this incident, state police said.

Patrols in Troop H also assisted in investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the Boston area.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)