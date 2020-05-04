State police issue 271 speeding tickets in 2-week crackdown

State police say they’ve issued more than 200 tickets over the past two weeks as part of a new initiative to stop motorists speeding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite traffic dropping by more than 50 percent because of the pandemic, fatal crashes slightly increased compared to last April, state officials said, attributing high speeds to many deaths.

Since the initiative targeting speeders began on April 25, police have written 271 speeding tickets and issued 111 warnings. They’ve also issued 13 tickets for violating the Hands-Free law.

