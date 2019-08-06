WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman who was last seen at the Worcester Health Center on Friday.

A silver alert has been issued for Mary Montesino who disappeared from the health center on Oriol Drive, according to state police.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair.

Montesino was last seen wearing a multi-colored flower shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

***#SILVERALERT*** Mary Montesino of #Worcester has not been seen since Aug 2nd Any info on her, pls contact @WorcesterPD at 508-799-8606 or dial 911 pic.twitter.com/sxyZbgEhR1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2019

