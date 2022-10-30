MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination.

Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last seen leaving her son’s home in Franklin County Friday morning. In a social media post, MSP said she was traveling from Montague to her sister’s house across the state in a blue, 2019 Subaru Legacy.

SILVER ALERT issued for Joan Martin, 72, of Turners Falls, last seen leaving her son’s home in #Montague Friday AM. She was going to her sister’s house in #Somerset but never arrived. Pls see photos and description. Anyone w/info pls call Montague PD at 413-863-2913 or call 911. pic.twitter.com/HOf91vW5ci — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2022

Martin was described by officials as having brown hair, a height of 4’11” and weight of 105 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts IS asked to contact Montague Police at 413-863-2913 or to call 911.

