SALISBURY, N.H. (WHDH) — New Hampshire State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing woman who they say is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Cora Ballou, 82, was last seen leaving her Salisbury residence with her dog, a white and brown chihuahua named Cooper, Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

She is believed to have been in the Salisbury, Webster and Boscawen area, specifically in the area of Walker Pond, state police said.

Ballou may be driving a gray 2015 Chevy Cruze, with a N.H. license plate number of 442 9557. The passenger side rear taillight is reportedly cracked.

The car may also have a “Bensons Auto” sticker on the rear end and possibly has stuffed animals displayed in the rear window.

Anyone with information on Ballou’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at 603-223-4381.

