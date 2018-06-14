State police K-9 locates suspect in stolen car crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police K9 Echo came to the aid of the Attleboro Police Department earlier this month when the canine officer located a suspect who fled the scene of a stolen vehicle crash on foot, police said.

Troopers Bob Bohn, Brian Galvin, and Dave Nims responded to the scene of the June 4 crash and, after being briefed by Attleboro police, Echo was prepared for action.

The K-9 quickly picked up the suspect’s scent and began tracking away from the scene and through a nearby cemetery, where articles of the suspect’s clothing were found.

Near the far side of the cemetery, Echo began showing signs of a “proximity alert” that indicated to officers the suspect was nearby.

Once at the fence line, Galvin noticed that the ground had been disturbed and found the suspect lying in the thick underbrush.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and subsequently turned over to Attleboro police.

