State police K-9 officer credited with tracking down suspect in deadly Auburn crash

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper and his canine partner are being credited with tracking down a suspect accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly head-on crash in Auburn on Thursday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 20 in Auburn learned that one of the drivers involved, later identified as DeJesus Amaro, had fled into the nearby woods, according to state police.

That’s when they called in Trooper Ken Hanchett and his K-9 partner, Orry.

State police say Orry tracked Amaro down a hill to a stream with a concrete culvert that runs underground, where he surrendered after being sniffed out by the dog.

“Teamwork gets it done,” state police wrote in a post on Facebook. “Nice work to all involved.”

