AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police K9 is being credited with tracking down a man who police say crashed in Auburn after fleeing police at more than 110 mph on Monday morning.

A trooper chasing a BMW SUV that was going more than 110 mph terminated the pursuit but later learned that the suspect had crashed in Auburn and fled the scene, according to state police.

That’s when K9 Lt. Ramsland and his partner, Vlk, tracked the suspect down and took him into custody with the support of the Auburn Police Department.

A Trooper this a.m. pursued BMW SUV going over 110mph on Pike EB in Charlton. Suspect exited Pike, pursuit was terminated, & suspect later crashed in Auburn and ran off. MSP K9 Lt Ramsland & partner Vlk tracked him down & took him into custody with @AuburnMAPolice. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/Mco4DFIKrL — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 5, 2021

