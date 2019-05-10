WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 tracked down a suspect accused of firing a gun in a Woburn neighborhood early Friday morning.

K9 Neko responding to search for a man who fired a gun and fled on foot in the area of Samoset Road around 2:25 a.m. tracked the suspect’s scent to a shed in the backyard of a Anna Road home.

Trooper Dan Purtell restrained Neko from jumping on top of the shed as he barked loudly in that direction.

Three officers, along with Purtell and Neko, established tactical positions along the outside of the shed and ordered the suspect inside to surrender.

The man allegedly yelled from inside, “OK, I don’t have a gun,” before slowly walking out the door with his hands on his head, police said.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld because police say the incident is believed to be domestic in nature, was placed into custody.

Neko later found a firearm in another backyard on Anna Road, police said.

Detectives photographed the black, semi-automatic pistol, secured it and later located two shell casings in the house where the incident began.

The suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Police say he was also the subject of an outstanding warrant.

