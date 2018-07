MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police K9 units located a missing 8-year-old boy at Blue Hills Reservation Monday.

State police announced that the boy had gone missing around noon before saying he had been found around 12:50 p.m.

Rangers with the Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation assisted with the search.

We are happy to report that one of the K-9 units just located missing child. He will be evaluated by EMS as a precaution. Great job by MSP and @MassDCR and a good ending. https://t.co/DvXlEmkby7 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 16, 2018

