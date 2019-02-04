State police launch body camera pilot program

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have launched a body camera pilot program that will involve 100 troopers over the next six months, officials said.

State Police Col. Kerry A. Gilpin announced the program on Monday that she says is part of her wide-ranging slate of operational reforms and will feature devices from several different vendors.

The initiative is aimed at providing an additional level of accuracy for troopers during their interactions with the public, increasing officer safety, and enhancing the documentation of actions of criminal offenders.

“Body cameras offer the potential to bring a new level of officer safety, transparency, and accurate documentation to the tens of thousands of interactions our personnel have with the public every year,” Gilpin said in a statement. “We are evaluating several different body camera platforms before selecting the best solution. My Command Staff and I are working collaboratively with the union that represents Troopers and Sergeants on this important new capability.”

In addition to the pilot program, Gilpin has overseen the installation of Automated Vehicle Locator systems in all patrol cruisers, the elimination of the former Troop E with its duties of patrolling the turnpike and tunnel system, quarterly audits of the department’s top 50 earners, and an increase in staff in the Internal Affairs and Staff Inspections Sections.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)