BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have launched an internal investigation into unauthorized training exercises that injured recruits.

Recruits at the academy were required to perform bear crawls on hot pavement, as first reported by MassLive. The exercise resulted in trainees getting blisters on their hands that needed treatment by the Academy Medical Unit.

A State Police spokesperson called the exercise “not authorized as part of the training curriculum, added no value to the training, and contradicted the expectations that MSP Command Staff explicitly conveyed to Academy staff prior to the start of the current Recruit Training Troop.”

Two drill instructors have been removed from their positions at the academy and reassigned in the department to their regular posts as troopers. The state Police also opened an investigation, which is ongoing, replaced the academy commandant and executive officer responsible for academy oversight, and issued a directive reiterating that unauthorized exercises and training activities are prohibited.

