State police launch investigation after certified scuba diver dies after diving in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A certified scuba diver died shortly after diving at Nantasket Beach in Hull Sunday, prompting a state police investigation.

Police received two 9-1-1 calls for a diver in distress around 1 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, state police troopers were performing CPR, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Paramedics rushed the diver, 67-year-old Nancy Siegel of Dedham, to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:03 p.m.

Siegel had been with a group of scuba divers at Nantasket Beach, the DA’s office said.

Dive teams worked throughout the night to remove Siegel’s gear from the water.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

